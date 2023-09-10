Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Speaks of Injury, Mental Health Ahead of India-Pakistan Super 4 CLASH

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Speaks of Injury, Mental Health Ahead of India-Pakistan Super 4 CLASH

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Will KL Rahul edge Ishan Kishan to the playing XI today?

KL Rahul was seen during the indoor net session at Colombo. (Pic: KL Rahul Twitter handle)

Colombo: Star India wicketkeeper KL Rahul has joined the Indian cricket team after recovering from an injury. Now, with India set to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash today, the big question is – will Rahul find a spot in the playing XI? While speculations are rife over will he or won’t he play, the Indian cricket board posted a clip of the stylish right-handed batter where the latter speaks about his injury and mental health. He speaks about how he came back from a very dark phase. Here is the clip posted by the Indian board.

Trending Now

Challenges while undergoing surgery

Fighting a mental battle

Getting back in touch A motivated @klrahul shares his comeback journey from injury – By @RajalArora Full Interview #TeamIndia | #AsiaCup2023 | #INDvPAK — BCCI (@BCCI) September 10, 2023

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES