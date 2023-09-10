Top Recommended Stories

  Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Speaks of Injury, Mental Health Ahead of India-Pakistan Super 4 CLASH

Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul Speaks of Injury, Mental Health Ahead of India-Pakistan Super 4 CLASH

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Will KL Rahul edge Ishan Kishan to the playing XI today?

Published: September 10, 2023 10:16 AM IST

By Sunny Daud | Edited by Sunny Daud

KL Rahul was seen during the indoor net session at Colombo. (Pic: KL Rahul Twitter handle)

Colombo: Star India wicketkeeper KL Rahul has joined the Indian cricket team after recovering from an injury. Now, with India set to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash today, the big question is – will Rahul find a spot in the playing XI? While speculations are rife over will he or won’t he play, the  Indian cricket board posted a clip of the stylish right-handed batter where the latter speaks about his injury and mental health. He speaks about how he came back from a very dark phase. Here is the clip posted by the Indian board.

