Asia Cup 2023: ‘KL Rahul’s Injury Is Definitely A Setback For India,’ Says Wahab Riaz Ahead Of Indo-Pak Match in Pallekele

Rahul was set to return to the side after recovering from an injury he picked up during the IPL, but unfortunately, he picked up a fresh injury.

KL Rahul will miss India's first two games in the Asia Cup 2023: (Pic: X)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer Wahab Riaz has expressed that the Indian side will surely miss the service of premium wicket-keeper batter KL Rahul in the middle order in the high-voltage encounter against Pakistan on September 2, Saturday at Pallekele International Stadium, Pallekele.

India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is an important part of India’s scheme of things with the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup coming up. Rahul was set to return to the side after recovering from an injury he picked up during the IPL, but unfortunately, he picked up a fresh injury and has been kept out for India’s first two Asia Cup games.

Rahul has been recovering well from his thigh injury as per reports, but head coach Rahul Dravid claimed that the team were taking a cautious approach to get the wicketkeeper-batter back into the fold and he would be unavailable for the Kandy leg of the Asia Cup.

In an interaction with Zalmi TV, Wahab Riaz expressed his thoughts on KL Rahul’s absence and what are the impacts Rohit Sharma-led side will suffer ahead of the crucial match against Babar Azam-led side. Wahab said “KL Rahul’s injury is definitely a setback for India, because he is important to them in the middle order and can handle the pressure well. I have played against him in the 2019 World Cup and he is a solid player.”

“Pakistan have to find a way to dismiss Rohit Sharma early. He has consistently scored big against Pakistan. Babar and Imam need to see off India’s new ball burst,” Wahab Riaz said.

“Whichever team makes the most of the first 10 overs will have the grip on the game. Both India’s and Pakistan’s batting are dependent on their respective top 3 to score big and that’s why I feel it will be a battle of the new ball,” Wahab commented on both team’s top 3 batters.

India Squad for Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. Travelling reserve: Sanju Samson

