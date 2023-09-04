Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Litton Das Set To Rejoin Bangladesh Squad For Super-4 Stage

Asia Cup 2023: Litton Das Set To Rejoin Bangladesh Squad For Super-4 Stage

Litton Das is set to fly for Sri Lanka and rejoin the Bangladesh squad for Asia Cup 2023. He will be available for Super-4 stage

Litton Das (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: Star wicket-keeper batter Litton Das is set to rejoin Bangladesh’s Asia Cup 2023 for the super stage. He was earlier ruled out of the continental tournament as he failed to recover from viral fever on time. However, the batter has recovered well now and even participated in indoor practice and now is set to fly for Sri Lanka tonight.

Trending Now

The 30-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Anamul Haque Bijoy was named as Das’s replacement by the Bangladesh National Selection Panel. He joined the squad in Sri Lanka later on Wednesday. However, he did not receive the opportunity to play in either of the matches for Bangladesh.

You may like to read

Litton Das’ spot in the squad was reconsidered as several players have injury issues, a Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source confirmed to BDCricTime. However for Das to return to the squad the Board will have to remove a player from the squad.

Bangladesh Beat Afghanistan To Stay Alive In Asia Cup 2023

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (112) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (104) struck centuries as Bangladesh posted 334/5, their highest total overseas, and then bundled out Bangladesh for 245 and registered a big win against Afghanistan in a group stage match of Asia Cup 2023 here on Sunday.

Opener Mehidy Hasan scored 112 off 16 balls, raising 60 runs for the opening wicket with Mohammad Naim (28) and though Bangladesh lost Towhid Hridoy for a 2-ball duck, Mehidy and Najmul Hossain added 194 runs for the third wicket. The Bangla Tigers eventually posted a massive 344/5 in 50 overs, despite losing a few wickets in the final overs of their innings.

In reply, Afghanistan lost star batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz for one run but Ibrahim Zadran raised 78 runs for the second wicket with Rahmat Shah (33) and then added 52 runs for the third wicket with skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (51) as Afghanistan reached 245 all out in 44.3 overs.

Ibraham Zadran completed his half-century in 52 balls, hitting eight boundaries while Hashmatullah Shahid scored his fifty off 54 balls. Shahid and Najibullah Zadran raised fifty runs for the fourth wicket in 43 balls. Afghanistan had their chances till these batters were at the crease but once they got out, the middle and lower order lost its way and they could manage only 245 runs. For Bangladesh, Taskin Ahmed (3-44) and Shoriful Islam (3-36) starred with the ball as they romped to victory.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES