LIVE Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan Emerge Victorious.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, 1st Match - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their first match of the Super 4 stage at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

