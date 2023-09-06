Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan Emerge Victorious
LIVE Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan Emerge Victorious

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, 1st Match - Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their first match of the Super 4 stage at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday. 

Updated: September 6, 2023 8:49 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan Emerge Victorious.

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match

Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their first match of the Super 4 stage at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.

Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

Live Updates

  • Sep 6, 2023 8:14 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Babar Azam becomes the fastest captain to score 2000 ODI runs. He has achieved this landmark in only 31 innings. He’s broken Virat Kohli’s record, who took 36 innings to reach there. Babar has written history once again.

  • Sep 6, 2023 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The Pakistan Cricket Board faced the heat on social media on Wednesday after the floodlights went off bizarrely during the Pakistan versus Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 game.

  • Sep 6, 2023 7:50 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan are cruising in 193-run chase. Babar Azam is in the middle along with Imam ul Haq. For Bangladesh to make a match out of it, they need wickets and in plenty.

  • Sep 6, 2023 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Match has been resumed and it looks like Fakhar Zaman is struggling as usual and has been departed, Bangladesh can ping back to game just by stopping Pakistan Captain.

  • Sep 6, 2023 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Floodlights stops play, as players are back to pavilion they will be back when the lights would be fixed back.

  • Sep 6, 2023 6:59 PM IST

  • Sep 6, 2023 6:45 PM IST

  • Sep 6, 2023 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The run rate of Bangladesh is very low, the batters will be looking to make a vital partnership first and then hammer the bowlers.

  • Sep 6, 2023 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan bowlers are looking to be keeping pressure on batters as usual by their pace attack, they are looking to catch some wickets and also break the duo of Shakib and Mushfiqur.

  • Sep 6, 2023 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: There must be a vital partnership between Shakib and Mushfiqur to give up a fighting total to Pakistan.

