Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: When Will BCCI Announce India Squad?
live

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: When Will BCCI Announce India Squad?

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: PCB announced the Pakistan squad for Asia Cup yesterday, the question is - when will BCCI announce the Indian team. 

Updated: August 10, 2023 11:49 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, v timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Squads

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce their squad today. New chief selector Inzamam ul Haq is going to make the announcement at 12:15 PM IST in Lahore. While all the spotlight would be at the event in Lahore today, it would be interesting to see when will India announce their side for the continental competition. Reports suggest the announcement will happen soon.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Nepal’s cricket team will now land in Pakistan on August 22 instead of August 27 to prepare for the Asia Cup 2023.

Live Updates

  • 11:49 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: There has been a lot of talk about Pakistan’s Taiyyab Tahir. He impressed with the bat during the Emerging Asia Cup recently and he could be the X-factor for Babar Azam and Co.

  • 11:29 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: The tickets for World Cup semifinals and final will be available on September 15.

  • 11:27 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: The tickets for India vs Pakistan’s World Cup match will be available on September 3, one day after these two teams meet in the Asia Cup. The tickets are expected to be sold out within 2 minutes.

  • 9:20 AM IST

  • 9:19 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: The much-awaited India-Pakistan clash will take place in Kandy, Sri Lanka, on September 2. India will face Nepal in the other group stage match on September 4 at the same venue.

  • 9:03 AM IST
    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: The team management is keen on having Rahul back in the squad as soon as possible. But is he 100 per cent fit for selection? He will play a match on Sunday and after that the side would be announced.
  • 7:35 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: Inexperienced pair Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were among India’s most prominent performers with the bat during their 2-1 ODI series triumph over the West Indies recently, with the pair combining for 310 runs over the three matches in an impressive display of top-order batting.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: There are some good signs for India’s best white-ball players ahead of the Asia Cup, with a host of their stars making big ground in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings.

  • 7:24 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: Now that PCB has announced the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup, all eyes will be on when will India reveal their squad.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: Fans need to register from 15th August on the ICC website for 2023 World Cup tickets. So what are you waiting, go get your tickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.