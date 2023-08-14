Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid Hints Return of Injured Players
LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid Hints Return of Injured Players

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: PCB announced the Pakistan squad for Asia Cup yesterday, the question is - when will BCCI announce the Indian team. 

Updated: August 14, 2023 2:46 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Squads

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce their squad today. Now that Pakistan has announced their squad for the Asia Cup, it would be interesting to see when will India announce their side for the continental competition. Reports suggest the announcement will happen soon.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s cricket team will now land in Pakistan on August 22 instead of August 27 to prepare for the Asia Cup 2023.

Live Updates

  • 2:39 PM IST

  • 2:32 PM IST

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “I haven’t really thought about Asia Cup at this stage. We have some time for this, we have a camp in Bangalore before Asia Cup, One-Day team assemble on 23rd, we’ll take it as it come Asia Cup,” Dravid said after the fifth T20I.

  • 2:17 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The Indian squad is expected to be announced on August 17. Pakistan has already announced their squad for the competition.

  • 2:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Kohli and the rest of the Indian players would join the team on August 23 in Bangalore to start preparations for the Asia Cup 2023.

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “We have a few guys coming back from injuries in any case. We are going to give them opportunities to play (Asia Cup). I have not thought about the Asia Cup at this stage,” Dravid aftr fifth T20I versus West Indies.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh have a decision to make ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 after Tamim Iqbal’s resignation as the ODI skipper. The Tigers have 3 choices – Shakib, Mehidy, Litton.

  • 11:07 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: There are still question marks over Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul’s fitness. The two players are key to India’s fortunes with a big cricketing season coming up.

  • 9:36 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer’s Fitness: “I hope they are fit in time – firstly that is the most important. They (Rahul and Iyer) have been at the NCA for the last four months, working really hard and it looks quite positive so we will keep our fingers crossed.”

  • 8:39 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The Pakistan Cricket Board seems to have taken notice of Shahnawaz Dahani’s tweet, the legal team will decide what action to take today. The PCB doesn’t allow any cricketer to criticise the journalists or selection committee for no reason.

