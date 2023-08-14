Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘KING’ Kohli Resumes Preps – Check VIRAL PIC

live

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘KING’ Kohli Resumes Preps – Check VIRAL PIC

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: With KL Rahul having had a bat in the nets, the BCCI is likely to announce the India squad for Asia Cup this week.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Squads

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer’s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES