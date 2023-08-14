LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘KING’ Kohli Resumes Preps – Check VIRAL PIC

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: With KL Rahul having had a bat in the nets, the BCCI is likely to announce the India squad for Asia Cup this week.  

Updated: August 14, 2023 8:49 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Squads

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer’s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

Live Updates

  • 8:49 PM IST

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “It doesn’t matter what the format is or who the opposition is. Winning does boost a side’s confidence for their next assignment. Similarly, a defeat like this will surely dent India’s confidence. You might not see it in the interviews, but you will see it in the body language and decision-making,” Butt told in his latest YouTube video after India lose T20Is vs West Indies.

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Nepal, Bangladesh and pakistan are the only three nations that have announced their teams. Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and India are yet to announce theirs.

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: First there was buzz over the venue and then the revenue, finally a middle ground has been reached by all parties and we will see India and Pakistan play on September 2.

  • 8:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “Team Pakistan are arriving in Sri Lanka on the 17th Thursday, The Pakistani players who are playing in the LPL 2023 will Join the Pakistani squad after the conclusion of LPL Final on 20th,” LPL Director.

  • 8:00 PM IST

  • 7:44 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: India take on Pakistan on the 2nd of September and that is expected to draw the crowds. On paper, Pakistan would start favourites for that one.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Fans would be hoping that India and Pakistan play the third match at the Asia Cup 2023. For that to happen, both teams need to qualify for the summit clash.

  • 7:17 PM IST

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “Kohli doesn’t really care about breaking records anymore, we as fans are obsessed with it – he would much rather win matches for India – his focus will be to win matches in Asia Cup & World Cup,” Robin Uthappa on Kohli.

