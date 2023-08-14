Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘KING’ Kohli Resumes Preps – Check VIRAL PIC
live

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘KING’ Kohli Resumes Preps – Check VIRAL PIC

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: With KL Rahul having had a bat in the nets, the BCCI is likely to announce the India squad for Asia Cup this week.  

Updated: August 14, 2023 7:17 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, v timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Squads

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce their squad today. Now that Pakistan has announced their squad for the Asia Cup, it would be interesting to see when will India announce their side for the continental competition. Reports suggest the announcement will happen soon.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Nepal’s cricket team will now land in Pakistan on August 22 instead of August 27 to prepare for the Asia Cup 2023.

Live Updates

  • 7:17 PM IST

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “Kohli doesn’t really care about breaking records anymore, we as fans are obsessed with it – he would much rather win matches for India – his focus will be to win matches in Asia Cup & World Cup,” Robin Uthappa on Kohli.

  • 7:12 PM IST

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: It is set to be a thrilling Asia Cup as team will use the opportunity as dress rehearsal for the upcoming ODI World Cup. It promises to be a riveting season of cricket.

  • 5:04 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer had their full 50 over practice game fitness test today in NCA. NCA to take final call over their fitness and can they be declared completely fit for Asia Cup.

  • 5:01 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The Cricket Association of Nepal have announced their final 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2023. Rohit Paudel will lead the side.
  • 3:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Speculations are rife that young Tilak Varma would get picked for the Asia Cup squad which is set to be announced this week.

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: In a clip that surfaced on social space yesterday, Jasprit Bumrah was seen bowling to KL Rahul in the nets in Bangalore.

  • 2:39 PM IST

  • 2:32 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.