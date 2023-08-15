Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Squad TBA on August 20 – REPORT

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: With KL Rahul having had a bat in the nets, the BCCI is likely to announce the India squad for Asia Cup this week.  

Updated: August 15, 2023 11:48 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Squads

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

Live Updates

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The registration for 2023 World Cup tickets will start from 3PM PKT today. Get yourself registered on the ICC website to stand a chance of availing tickets.

  • 11:23 AM IST

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Tilak Varma to be discussed only if Iyer and Rahul are both deemed not fit for Asia Cup, as per PTI. That is unlikely to happen but you just never know.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Most of the Indian cricketers are wishing the fans on Independence Day. India celebrates it’s 76th I-day today. Kohli and other top cricketers have already tweeted.

  • 10:48 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Yesterday we saw Virat Kohli had started his preparations for the upcoming Asia Cup. He shared a picture of him working out.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: In what could be called as good news, Rishabh Pant is likely to get back in the team in 2024 against England. He would start batting soon.

  • 9:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: As per a ESPNCricinfo report, the Indian Asia Cup squad would be announced on August 20 after the first T20I in Ireland. That will give the BCCI time to look at Jasprit Bumrah as well.

  • 9:41 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “You don’t want your tail to start so early, and that’s why you need someone like Shardul Thakur to come and smash a few balls coming in at No. 8. But you should play your best batters and bowlers to win a match. At the same time, if you needed 36 to win from 30 balls when you are six down, you should have the ability to close down such games as well. So, that is the conundrum that India will go into ahead of the World Cup. If they play Kuldeep and Chahal together, then it gets to a situation where Kuldeep has to bat at No. 8,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Ashwin explained that if the side opt to play them both, then the tail becomes long – not something that is ideal if you need 36 to win off 30 balls with four wickets in hand. He suggested playing all-rounder Shardul Thakur is ideal.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Meanwhile, the Bumrah-led Indian team has left for the tour of Ireland on Tuesday morning. Spotlight would firmly be on Bumrah to see how fit he is.

