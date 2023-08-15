LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Squad TBA on August 20 – REPORT

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: With KL Rahul having had a bat in the nets, the BCCI is likely to announce the India squad for Asia Cup this week.  

Updated: August 15, 2023 2:52 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

Live Updates

  • 2:50 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “We are excited for the rivalry against India, but it’s just another match for us. Babar bhai is one of the best players in the world, it feels great when he praises you. Our pace attack is best in the world too and we can chase 300 runs,” Abdullah Shafique told reporters.
  • 2:23 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Will Sanju Samson find a spot in the Asia Cup squad after his poor show in West Indies? It is unlikely he will as Ishan Kishan is in good form and KL Rahul is set to return.

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: There is massive buzz on social media already about the meeting of the arch-rivals – India and Pakistan. At a certain stage it feels like it is all about the two teams at the Asia Cup.

  • 1:50 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: India will in all probability field the XI that will also play the ODI WC games. It will be like a dress rehearsal for most teams at the Asia Cup.

  • 12:47 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: A day after Shreyas Iyer’s batting video in a simulation match surfaced on social space, there is a new video where you can see the ODI specialist fielding during the match.

  • 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Nepal and Afghanistan would be dark horses in the competition. The two teams have done some good things in recent times. They will also have a lot of support from the fans.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The registration for 2023 World Cup tickets will start from 3PM PKT today. Get yourself registered on the ICC website to stand a chance of availing tickets.

  • 11:23 AM IST

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Tilak Varma to be discussed only if Iyer and Rahul are both deemed not fit for Asia Cup, as per PTI. That is unlikely to happen but you just never know.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Most of the Indian cricketers are wishing the fans on Independence Day. India celebrates it’s 76th I-day today. Kohli and other top cricketers have already tweeted.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

