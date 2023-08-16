LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Will Tilak Varma Get Picked?

Home

Asia Cup 2023: Will Tilak Varma Get Picked?

Asia Cup 2023: Will Tilak Varma Get Picked?

Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week.

Asia Cup 2023

Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

