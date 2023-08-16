LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Ravi Shastri Against Idea of KL Rahul in Playing XI – Check DEETS

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week.  

Updated: August 16, 2023 10:56 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

Live Updates

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Young Tilak Varma, who was no where in the picture, has made it to the contention of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup with good performances in West Indies.

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to announce the squad for the Asia Cup this week. The delay has taken place becuase of the fitness status of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer.

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Meanwhile, the Indian team is in Ireland for a short three-match T20I series. Jasprit Bumrah, who is returning from an injury, would have the spotlight on him.

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli has already started preparations for the Asia Cup. He shared clips of him working out over the last week. He desperately wants to win it.

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Speculations are rife over what the Indian team should be like. Former India coach Ravi Shastri reckons Tilak Varma should be drafted in the side at the No. 4 position.

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of all the happenings in and around the upcoming Asia Cup. While Pakistan has already announced it’s squad, the wait continues with the Indian team.

