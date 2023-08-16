Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Will BCCI Announce IND Squad Today?

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 16, 2023 7:54 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Squads

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

Live Updates

  • 7:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra wants the same should happen with Samson. He should be batting highrer up in the batting order. “You will have to bat Sanju Samson up the order if you have to get the best out of him, irrespective of the format. You will be able to do justice to his talent only if you can bat him up the order. Maybe a very similar case with Rohit Sharma,” he said on his Youtube channel.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “Virat Kohli doesn’t really care about breaking records. We as people and fans are obsessed with it. He would much rather win matches for India irrespective of those Hundreds. Virat’s focus will be on winning matches for India in Asia Cup & World Cup,” Uthappa on TOI.

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: PTV Sports & A Sports are yet to release their promos for Asia Cup and World Cup. Star Sports have released theirs and it is recieving good reviews.

  • 5:35 PM IST

  • 4:50 PM IST
    Asia Cup broadcaster announced
    1- Star Sports and Hotstar (India)
    2- Ptv Sports and Ten Sports (Pakistan)
    3- T Sports and Rabbithole (Bangaladesh)
    4- RTA Sports (Afghanistan)
    5- Channel Eye , Masaranga (Sri Lanka)
    6- Fox Cricket (Australia)
    7- TNT Sports (UK)
  • 4:48 PM IST

  • 4:48 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Anticipation grows with BCCI holding back the announcement and building all the suspense. Meanwhile, Bumrah and Co. have left for Ireland.

  • 4:33 PM IST

  • 4:15 PM IST

  • 4:13 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “Not only against India, we want to perform well against all opponents. Yes, I’m excited for the match against India but I want to keep things simple. We changed the way we played Tests and we will play positive cricket in middle-overs in ODIs too,” says Pakistan’s Agha Salman.

