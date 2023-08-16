Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Will Tilak Varma Get Picked?
live

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Will Tilak Varma Get Picked?

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 16, 2023 1:59 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week. Check LIVE streaming deets. | Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, v timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 1:59 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Meanwhile, Pant has resumed batting. He was spoted playing a local match where he was looking to dominate the bowling.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Speculations have peaked as BCCI has still not announced the Indian team for the Asia Cup. Reports suggest it would happen on August 20.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Guess what, asiacup is the top trend in India. It is surprising because ahead of the Asia Cup, India play a short series in Ireland as well.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The feeling is that the team that plays the Asia Cup, would be the same team that would feature in the ODI World Cup. Does Tilak Varma find a spot after his heroics in West Indies?

  • 11:46 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “We are going to have to give them opportunities to play [in the Asia Cup]. I haven’t really thought about the Asia Cup at this stage. We have a one-week camp in Bengaluru from August 23. We’ll be assembling there as a one-day team. We will take it as it comes,” Dravid added.

  • 11:46 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “We have a few guys coming back from injuries in any case,” head coach Rahul Dravid had said in Florida after the fifth and final T20I against West Indies on Sunday.

  • 11:41 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Board has issued show cause notices to their players participating in the USA leagues without obtaining the NOC. This is a bold move by the under-fire PCB.
  • 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The stage is set for the 2023 Asia Cup happening between August 30 – September 17 in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Three teams have already announced their squads.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: India will announce their team and it should be on expected lines apart from the return of the injured players. India would be a strong unit, but on paper, Pakistan would look better.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Don’t count out Nepal. They too have a solid team and could stage an upset in the tournament. The team will be led by Rohit Paudel.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.