LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Ind-Pak Match Tickets to go on Sale Tomorrow – Check DEETS

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 16, 2023 11:09 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘I want Pakistan to win the World Cup and the Asia Cup. I’m very happy with the selected team and looking forward to watching them play. Pakistan have got a very strong team and they are favourites in both events’ – Imad Wasim.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘Imran Khan’s contribution to Pakistan cricket can never be undermined, we grew up watching him play and idolized him. No one can forget the 1992 World Cup win and no one can forget its captain. This younger generation will continue to look up to Imran Khan’ – Wahab Riaz.

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid and Jay Shah recently held a meeting in Miami, understandably to discuss about Indian team’s preparation for Asia Cup and World Cup.

  • 9:10 PM IST

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: This second phase of ticket sales will include the much awaited fixture between Pakistan and India on September 2.

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Asia Cup Sri Lanka leg tickets to go on sale tomorrow. Tickets for the first phase will go on sale from 12PM PKT. The second phase sales commence at 6:30PM PKT.

  • 8:48 PM IST

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘At this moment, Babar Azam is the No. 1 batter in the world’ – Matheesha Pathirana heaps praise on the Pakistan captain.

  • 8:21 PM IST

