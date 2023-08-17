LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Ind-Pak Match Tickets Cost Rs 25,000 – Check RATES

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 17, 2023 3:48 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

  • 3:41 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match ticket price is as high as 90,000 PKR as per media reports in Sri Lanka. The lowest ticket price for grass banks, with no seats, is expected to be close to 8,800 PKR. The craze for this match is unparalleled.

  • 2:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh will host New Zealand for three ODIs after Asia Cup 2023, from September 21 till September 26 in Mirpur to prepare for the World Cup.

  • 2:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The PCB has taken captain Babar Azam into confidence re players’ central contracts and there are no disagreements left concerning finances.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The squad for India is likely to be announced on August 20. A few surprises would be on the cards for sure with Shreyas Iyer not fully fit.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Days after the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) lost it’s ‘blue’ tick after changing the profile picture on the occasion of Independence day, they have got back the ‘blue’ tick on Thursday.

  • 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The Indian team will start their preparations officially from August 23 and the squad is expected to be announced on August 20.

  • 12:03 PM IST

  • 11:52 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan players are flying to Sri Lanka from Lahore for Afghanistan ODIs.
    The players are Abdullah Shafique, Tayyab, Agha Salman, Saud, Wasim Jr, Faheem, Rizwan, Haris Rauf and Shaheen. Shadab will fly from Karachi. Usama will join the team from the UK.
  • 11:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra is available for Asia Cup & World Cup, he confirmed replying to a Twitterati. The former India opener enjoys a massive fanbase and this piece of news should make them happy.

  • 11:48 AM IST

    India’s Asia Cup squad picked by Star Sports experts: Rohit, Gill, Kohli, Ishan, Tilak, Surya, Hardik, Jadeja, Axar, Thakur, Chahal, Kuldeep, Shami, Siraj, Bumrah.

