LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Ind-Pak Match Tickets to go on Sale Today – Check PRICE

Updated: August 17, 2023 8:07 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

Live Updates

  • 7:48 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘I’m not injured, I was just tired. Babar Azam suggested me to take rest as we had Afghanistan ODIs and Asia Cup coming up. I was playing back-to-back matches and there was no time to take rest’ – Naseem Shah.

  • 7:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “Ishan Kishan should bat right at the top of the order. Rohit as a captain is vastly experienced. He can go in at three. he can go at four. This is where you have to see the player’s frame of find. How will Shubman Gill feel if asked to bat No.3 or No.4 as opposed to batting at the top? No one owns a position. If Virat has to bat at four, he will bat at four for the team,” Shastri said on Star Sports.

  • 7:40 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘Babar Azam is an excellent player and he is a great captain as well. He is a fighter, he makes all his players fight for the common cause. He supports every single player and asks them to share their concerns with him’ – Iftikhar Ahmed

  • 7:22 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: So here is your opportunity, the tickets for the much-awaited India-Pakistan match will be up for sale today. The Ind-Pak tickets are there in the second slot at 6:00 PM IST.

  • 7:21 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Good morning and welcome to the LIVE updates of the upcoming Asia Cup. There is a lot of buzz because of India-Pakistan match.

  • 11:09 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘I want Pakistan to win the World Cup and the Asia Cup. I’m very happy with the selected team and looking forward to watching them play. Pakistan have got a very strong team and they are favourites in both events’ – Imad Wasim.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘Imran Khan’s contribution to Pakistan cricket can never be undermined, we grew up watching him play and idolized him. No one can forget the 1992 World Cup win and no one can forget its captain. This younger generation will continue to look up to Imran Khan’ – Wahab Riaz.

  • 10:05 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid and Jay Shah recently held a meeting in Miami, understandably to discuss about Indian team’s preparation for Asia Cup and World Cup.

  • 9:10 PM IST

