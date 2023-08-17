Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: India Squad TBA on August 20 – REPORT

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 17, 2023 11:18 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week. Check LIVE streaming deets.
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the toyrnament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

Live Updates

  • 10:56 PM IST

  • 10:52 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma said, “2019 World Cup was the best cricket I have played, got some runs but again I have mentioned many times, if you don’t win the trophy, these runs don’t matter, I was disappointed as we have given everything as a team but it wasnt just for us”.

  • 10:48 PM IST

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan’s team has now reached their hotel in Hambantota. They will play three ODIs against Afghanistan. Both teams would use these three matches as an opportunity to prepare for the Asia Cup, ODI World Cup.

  • 10:33 PM IST

  • 9:41 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: ‘It’s hard to defeat India in India, and it’s even harder to beat Pakistan in Asian conditions. Pakistan are very strong in ODI cricket. Both Pakistan and India might go deep in the tournament, and we might see the repeat of 2017 Champions Trophy final’ – Imad Wasim

  • 9:11 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma will be playing for India in his eighth edition of the Asia Cup. The Indian captain has not lived up to his potential lately and he would be expected to turn that around at the Asia Cup 2023.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan have landed in Colombo. The team will depart for Hambantota via road later today. The Babar Azam-led side will be one of the contenders for the title.

  • 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan’s series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka will give them the upper hand in understanding the conditions more considering the Men in Green play most of their Asia Cup games in the Lankan nation.

  • 8:05 PM IST

