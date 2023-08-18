LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: India Squad TBA on August 21 – REPORT

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: BCCI is set to announced the Indian team this week. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 18, 2023 3:56 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the preparations are in full swing. Most teams have announced their squad, India is yet to reveal their side. One understands that is the case because of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer‘s availability. The two cricketers, who are returning from injuries, were seen batting during a practise match today. During the tournament, all eyes will be on the India-Pakistan game. The arch-rivals will meet each other twice in the group stage and then in the final if they make it.

Live Updates

  • 3:52 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: This is a positive sign for Rohit Sharma-led India for Asia Cup as all the injured players are making a comeback ahead of World Cup but form and consistency will be the thing to watch out.

  • 3:50 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: India’s Asia Cup squad is to be picked on August 21 in New Delhi, Rohit Sharma to attend the selection meeting. KL Rahul is fit and available for selection; “extremely positive” signs from Shreyas Iyer too as per latest reports.

  • 3:09 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The pitches in Sri Lanka would not be the easiest for batters, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam spoke about that. This also means batters would have to grind it out to be successfull.

  • 3:02 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: “Go out there and play aggressively, play sensibly and you’ll defeat India and play the final in Ahmedabad,” Akhtar’s message to Babar & Co.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam welcomes Haris Rauf and other teammates in the hotel in Hambantota. Heartwarming gesture from the Paskistan captain.

  • 2:31 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akthar said, “Virat Kohli has become like Sachin Tendulkar, scored loads of runs. I think he should play for at least six more years and break the 100 hundreds record of Sachin Tendulkar. Kohli has it in him to break the record”.

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: There is a lot happening around the Asia Cup. The Pakistan team has reached Hambantota for their battle against the Afghanistan side.

  • 1:28 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: In all probability, the list of broadcasters would be announced today. As per reports, Aakash Chopra would be part of the line-up.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Arshdeep Singh would be the one to watch out for. He is a T20I specialist and he would be looking to cement his spot in the side. He would be in contention for making the T20I squad for the World Cup next year.

  • 11:55 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Today India takes on Ireland in the opening T20I versus Ireland. A number of players who would be in the fray for the Asia Cup would like to perform well and make a good case for themselves.

