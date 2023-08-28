Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: When Will Rohit & Co. Leave For Sri Lanka?
live

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: When Will Rohit & Co. Leave For Sri Lanka?

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Updates, August 28, Colombo: With less than three days to go for the upcoming Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 28, 2023 8:43 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 live updates, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 live score updates, Team India Squad Announcement LIVE, Team India Live updates, India Squad Live Updates, Rohit Sharma, Ajit Agarkar, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, Asia Cup 2023 timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

We are merely three days away from the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Live Updates

  • 8:21 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The Indian team is in Bangalore where they are practoing for the Asia Cup. The team will head off to Sri Lanka in a couple of days as per reports.

  • 8:20 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: Nepal is an improved team and hence they cannot be taken lightly. They are certainly capable of pulling off an upset or two in this tournament.

  • 8:00 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The tournament opener between Pakistan and Nepal is expecting to draw massive crowds in the opening day at the Asia Cup.

  • 7:43 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023: The countdown has begun for the Asia Cup. Hello and welcome to all the LIVE updates of the Asia Cup.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.