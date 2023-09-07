By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Skip Training Session in Colombo
Asia Cup, Super Fours, Matches - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Watch The Match in Colombo. Check LIVE streaming details.
LIVE BUZZ – PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match
With the group stage done and dusted, it is time for the business end of the ongoing Asia Cup. In the first Super 4 game on Wednesday, Pakistan host Bangladesh at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore.
Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque
