Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Skip Training Session in Colombo
live

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Skip Training Session in Colombo

Asia Cup, Super Fours, Matches - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Watch The Match in Colombo. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: September 7, 2023 12:17 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

PAK vs BAN, PAK vs BAN news, PAK vs BAN schedule, PAK vs BAN updates, PAK vs BAN live scores, PAK vs BAN live cricket score, PAK vs BAN live updates, PAK vs BAN live, PAK vs BAN live streaming, PAK vs BAN live streaming online, Cricket News, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup Super 4, Asia Cup schedule
LIVE Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan Emerge Victorious.

LIVE BUZZ – PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match

With the group stage done and dusted, it is time for the business end of the ongoing Asia Cup. In the first Super 4 game on Wednesday, Pakistan host Bangladesh at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore.

Trending Now

Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 7, 2023 12:09 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have just flown from Lahore to Colombo on the same flight.

  • Sep 7, 2023 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Spotlight would be on Rahul to see how his body is coping after the injury. Mind you, he passed the fitness test recently at the NCA in Bangalore.

  • Sep 7, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli skip practise session in Colombo. KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer among a few others arrive at the NCC Ground in Colombo.

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:57 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Just a reminder that in case all Super Four matches in Colombo are washed out due to rain, Pakistan will reach the Asia Cup final because of their win against Bangladesh in Lahore.

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: BCCI President Roger Binny said, “we were treated like kings in Pakistan. It was an amazing time for us, a great experience”.

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:53 AM IST

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rahul is using the indoor facilities at the R. Premadasa stadium for practise as it is raining in the city.

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:15 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: KL Rahul has hit the nets and is having a session. Spotlight would be on him to see he features in the XI for the Pakistan game on Sunday or not.

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:15 AM IST

  • Sep 7, 2023 11:04 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: As we speak, it is currently raining in Colombo. The Super 4s now look dicey with the weather set to play a massive part.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>