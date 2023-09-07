Top Recommended Stories

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Gambhir SLAMS Kohli Over Dismissal vs PAK

Asia Cup, Super Fours, Matches - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Watch The Match in Colombo. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: September 7, 2023 8:12 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan Emerge Victorious.

LIVE BUZZ – PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match

It was a clinical show by Pakistan on Wednesday in Gaddafi stadium in Lahore as they beat Bangladesh vy seven wickets. Now, the Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will head to Colombo for the remainder of the Super 4s. All the matches are set to take place in Colombo’s R. Premadasa stadium but unfortunately the forecasts are of rain and that is not good news for the fans.

Live Updates

  • Sep 7, 2023 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: “That was a nothing shot, neither forward, neither back. I think was a bit casual. That’s what you get when you play someone like Shaheen Afridi. You don’t know whether to go forward or back” – Gautam Gambhir criticised Virat Kohli’s dismissal against Pakistan .

  • Sep 7, 2023 7:28 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: KL Rahul was in sharp touch during the indoor practice session. He moved his feet well and his timing for punches and half-drives was to perfection as per ESPNCricinfo.

  • Sep 7, 2023 7:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Babar Azam and co. have arrived in Colombo for another highly anticipated IND versus PAK match.

  • Sep 7, 2023 6:58 PM IST

  • Sep 7, 2023 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Virat Kohli may have missed the training session today, but he made up for it in the gym. Most Indian cricketers hit the gym after a training session.

  • Sep 7, 2023 5:22 PM IST

  • Sep 7, 2023 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Gautam Gambhir picks Yuvraj Singh as India’s best-ever batter ahead of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

  • Sep 7, 2023 3:58 PM IST

  • Sep 7, 2023 3:55 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Naseem Shah has taken a wicket in every ODI he has played so far. The first Pakistan bowler to do it in 13 consecutive ODIs (from the start of the career). Sarfaraz Nawaz had done it in 12 games.

  • Sep 7, 2023 3:53 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Babar Azam and Shadab Khan are nominated for ICC Player of the Month award for August. The third player to be nominated is West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran.

