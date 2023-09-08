Home

Sports

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Bumrah Joins Indian Team in Colombo

live

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Bumrah Joins Indian Team in Colombo

Asia Cup, Super Fours, Matches - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Watch The Match in Colombo. Check LIVE streaming details.

LIVE Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan Emerge Victorious.

LIVE BUZZ – PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match

It was a clinical show by Pakistan on Wednesday in Gaddafi stadium in Lahore as they beat Bangladesh vy seven wickets. Now, the Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will head to Colombo for the remainder of the Super 4s. All the matches are set to take place in Colombo’s R. Premadasa stadium but unfortunately the forecasts are of rain and that is not good news for the fans.

Trending Now

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES