LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Bumrah Joins Indian Team in Colombo

Asia Cup, Super Fours, Matches - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Watch The Match in Colombo. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: September 8, 2023 11:46 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

LIVE Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan Emerge Victorious.

LIVE BUZZ – PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match

It was a clinical show by Pakistan on Wednesday in Gaddafi stadium in Lahore as they beat Bangladesh vy seven wickets. Now, the Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will head to Colombo for the remainder of the Super 4s. All the matches are set to take place in Colombo’s R. Premadasa stadium but unfortunately the forecasts are of rain and that is not good news for the fans.

Live Updates

  • Sep 8, 2023 11:42 AM IST

  • Sep 8, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit Sharma said on Vimal Kumar YT, “I want to break Chris Gayle’s six-hititng record. Never in my life I would have imagined that I will break Gayle’s record. It’s funny (flexes muscles)”.

  • Sep 8, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit Sharma while speaking to a journalist on Vimal YT said, “Virat Kohli & I both discuss a lot together about batting, team, opposition & bowlers before each series”.

  • Sep 8, 2023 11:02 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: “Don’t know what Najam Sethi is smoking nowadays. I don’t know how is he saying that they were the favourites or India does not want to play Pakistan,” Harbhajan Singh said on Sports Today on weather tweet from Najam Sethi.
  • Sep 8, 2023 10:07 AM IST

  • Sep 8, 2023 9:04 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: “I feel Suryakumar Yadav is a complete player,” Harbhajan said during a virtual press conference organised by Star Sports on Thursday. “I don’t think the selectors have been harsh on Sanju Samson. I do feel Sanju is a quality player but you can only select 15 players (in ODI World Cup squad). Picking Suryakumar over Sanju is the right call because the game that Suryakumar has in the middle overs, I don’t think Sanju has that game.”
  • Sep 8, 2023 9:03 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Despite the return of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan is set to retain his spot at the No. 5 position for the Super 4 game on Sunday at the R, Premadasa in Colombo.

  • Sep 8, 2023 8:11 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Shoaib Akhtar said, “We’ll avenge the 2011 World Cup defeat and win the 2023 Trophy at Ahmedabad. We Pakistanis are already visualizing this”.

  • Sep 8, 2023 7:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: ‘I like Mohammad Rizwan a lot. He is a warrior and he keeps fighting. The more pressure you put on him, the more he flourishes. Whether you play him in T20Is, ODIs or Tests, somehow whenever Pakistan are struggling, it brings the best out of him’ – Aakash Chopra.

  • Sep 8, 2023 7:51 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: With a three-wicket win over South Africa on Thursday in the opening ODI, Australia became the No. 1 ranked ODI team in the world. Australia have dethroned Pakistan to get to the top of the tree.

