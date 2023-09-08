Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Reserve Day For Ind-Pak BOCKBUSTER
live

LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Reserve Day For Ind-Pak BOCKBUSTER

Asia Cup, Super Fours, Matches - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Watch The Match in Colombo. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: September 8, 2023 1:15 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

PAK vs BAN, PAK vs BAN news, PAK vs BAN schedule, PAK vs BAN updates, PAK vs BAN live scores, PAK vs BAN live cricket score, PAK vs BAN live updates, PAK vs BAN live, PAK vs BAN live streaming, PAK vs BAN live streaming online, Cricket News, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup Super 4, Asia Cup schedule
LIVE Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan Emerge Victorious.

LIVE BUZZ – PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match

It was a clinical show by Pakistan on Wednesday in Gaddafi stadium in Lahore as they beat Bangladesh vy seven wickets. Now, the Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will head to Colombo for the remainder of the Super 4s. All the matches are set to take place in Colombo’s R. Premadasa stadium but unfortunately the forecasts are of rain and that is not good news for the fans.

Trending Now

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 8, 2023 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: After the group stage India-Pakistan match was called-off due to rain. Taking that into account, ACC has confirmed there will be a reserve day for the Super 4 match.

  • Sep 8, 2023 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Sri Lanka takes on Bangladesh in the seocnd Super 4 game tomorrow in Colombo. For Bagladesh, it will be a do-or-die contest.

  • Sep 8, 2023 12:48 PM IST

  • Sep 8, 2023 12:22 PM IST

  • Sep 8, 2023 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: In what would come as a massive boost for the Indian cricket team, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah, who was on a brief break to celebrate the birth of his first child, has rejoined the side ahead of the Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Colombo.

  • Sep 8, 2023 11:42 AM IST

  • Sep 8, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit Sharma said on Vimal Kumar YT, “I want to break Chris Gayle’s six-hititng record. Never in my life I would have imagined that I will break Gayle’s record. It’s funny (flexes muscles)”.

  • Sep 8, 2023 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rohit Sharma while speaking to a journalist on Vimal YT said, “Virat Kohli & I both discuss a lot together about batting, team, opposition & bowlers before each series”.

  • Sep 8, 2023 11:02 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: “Don’t know what Najam Sethi is smoking nowadays. I don’t know how is he saying that they were the favourites or India does not want to play Pakistan,” Harbhajan Singh said on Sports Today on weather tweet from Najam Sethi.
  • Sep 8, 2023 10:07 AM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>