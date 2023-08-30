LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: AR Rahman, Atif Aslam to Perform at Opening Ceremony

Top Recommended Stories

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Updates, August 30, Colombo: AR Rahman and Atif Aslam are among the big names set to perform at Multan during the ceremony. Check LIVE streaming deets.  

Updated: August 30, 2023 9:34 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

LIVE BUZZ | Asia Cup 2023

D-day is here, today starts the much-awaited Asia Cup where Nepal will take on Pakistan in the tournament opener on Wednesday. The Indian team is currently practicing in Bangalore before they head off to Sri Lanka where they play their opener versus Pakistan on Saturday. That is the match to look out for due to obvious reasons. Stay hooked to this space as we bring you the best build-up of the event.

Live Updates

  • 9:34 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: This grand opening ceremony will take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan, setting the stage for an epic tournament. After the event, the match between Nepal-Pakistan will start.

  • 9:27 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Before the match starts, the Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony is set to dazzle cricket enthusiasts on August 30, 2023.

  • 9:20 AM IST

  • 9:18 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: The Multan Cricket Stadium’s history suggests an average first-inning score of 254, with powerplay scores expected between 50-65.

  • 9:02 AM IST

    Nepal Probable XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami,Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

  • 8:45 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan play Nepal in first ODI of Asia Cup 2023 in Multan. The match will start at 3 PM IST. Do you know how to watch the match in India? The Pakistan vs Nepal match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

  • 8:28 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: The Indian team that is in Alur will leave for Sri Lanka today. The Rohit Sharma-led side would be playing their opener against arch-rivals Pakistan.

  • 8:14 AM IST
    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: Renowned artists like AR Rahman and Atif Aslam will perform at the opening ceremony. There will also be traditional Asian music and dance performances.
  • 7:47 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023: “If we look at India’s fast bowling, fitness is a concern. Players have been unfit for a long time, we don’t know if they are fragile, will they go full throttle. Apart from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they have youngsters, who have played plenty of cricket but they don’t have that much of experience,” said Salman Butt on his YouTube channel.

  • 7:46 AM IST

