LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: When And Where to Watch PAK vs BAN

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, 1st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Watch The Match in Lahore. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: September 6, 2023 11:52 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, 1st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

LIVE BUZZ – PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match

With the group stage done and dusted, it is time for the business end of the ongoing Asia Cup. In the first Super 4 game on Wednesday, Pakistan host Bangladesh at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore.

Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

Live Updates

  • Sep 6, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The squad was on expected lines, yet there were a surprise or two with Yuzvendra Chahal not getting picked for the marquee event.

  • Sep 6, 2023 10:46 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Meanwhile, chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup yesterday from Kandy.

  • Sep 6, 2023 10:25 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Faheem Ashraf replaces Mohammad Nawaz for Pakistan’s first Super Four match in Lahore today. Pakistan now have four pace options, one regular spinner in Shadab and two more spin options in Agha Salman and Iftikhar Ahmed.

  • Sep 6, 2023 10:19 AM IST
    Schedule of Super 4 matches in Asia Cup 2023
    Sept 6 – PAK vs BAN
    Sept 9 – SL vs BAN
    Sept 10 – IND vs PAK
    Sept 12 – IND vs SL
    Sept 14 – PAK vs SL
    Sept 15 – IND vs BAN
  • Sep 6, 2023 9:52 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: “Let us look at the possibilities around Chahal. Brilliant bowler and you would love to pair him with Kuldeep. Then, add Bumrah and Siraj/Shami and figure out who bats at 8. I have often heard it said that if 7 batters can’t get the runs 8 or 9 won’t,” tweeted Harsha Bhogle.

  • Sep 6, 2023 9:49 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Rain is likely to play spoilsport when India take on Pakistan in the Super 4 clash in Colombo. The forecast for September 10 is of thunderstorms.

  • Sep 6, 2023 8:58 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Do you think the last-minute change of venue had some ill-intentions? Is Najam Sethi making a valid point here?

  • Sep 6, 2023 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match: The strip should assist batters and hence a high-scoring affair could be on the cards. The spinners are also expexted to get some purchase.

  • Sep 6, 2023 8:26 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match: Interesting to see if Pakistan make any changes to their XI from the India game which was called off due to rain.

  • Sep 6, 2023 8:09 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match: Mohammed Nabi was brilliant last night keeping the hopes alive with a blazing knock.

