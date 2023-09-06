Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pacers Keep PAK in BOX SEAT
LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pacers Keep PAK in BOX SEAT

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, 1st Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Watch The Match in Lahore. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: September 6, 2023 4:29 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Mushfiqur Rahim (W)

27* (42) 2x4, 0x6

Shakib Al Hasan (C)

38 (42) 6x4, 0x6

Haris Rauf

(4-0-15-2)*

Shadab Khan

(4-0-20-0)
Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE BUZZ

LIVE BUZZ – PAK vs BAN, Super 4, 1st Match

With the group stage done and dusted, it is time for the business end of the ongoing Asia Cup. In the first Super 4 game on Wednesday, Pakistan host Bangladesh at the Gadaffi stadium in Lahore.

Squads:
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

Live Updates

  • Sep 6, 2023 4:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The run rate of Bangladesh is very low, the batters will be looking to make a vital partnership first and then hammer the bowlers.

  • Sep 6, 2023 4:26 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Pakistan bowlers are looking to be keeping pressure on batters as usual by their pace attack, they are looking to catch some wickets and also break the duo of Shakib and Mushfiqur.

  • Sep 6, 2023 4:24 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: There must be a vital partnership between Shakib and Mushfiqur to give up a fighting total to Pakistan.

  • Sep 6, 2023 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The Pakistan pacers have kept their team on top inside the powerplay with wickets. Bangladesh need to stage a fightback to give themselves a chance here.

  • Sep 6, 2023 2:21 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: We are roughly 10 minutes away from the toss. It will be an interesting toss and our prediction is that the team winning it would look to bat first.

  • Sep 6, 2023 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: It would be hot in Lahore today and that would make it extremely uncomfortable for the players of both sides.

  • Sep 6, 2023 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Also, in Lahore, there is no chance of rain playing spoilsport. Fans can surely expect a full game at the Gadaffi stadium.

  • Sep 6, 2023 1:01 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The Lahore ground is good for batting and hence we can be in for an high-scoring encounter. Also what would be interesting is to see Shaheen Afridi bowl.

  • Sep 6, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The first Super 4 match starts in less than three hours to go. The toss will take place in a couple of hours from now.

  • Sep 6, 2023 10:50 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ – Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: The squad was on expected lines, yet there were a surprise or two with Yuzvendra Chahal not getting picked for the marquee event.

