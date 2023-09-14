Home

Asia Cup 2023: ‘Mickey Arthur Is In Derbyshire, Tweeting About County Games’ Wasim Akram Slams Pakistan Team Management

The legendary pacer has highlighted the failure of the support staff of the team and also said that the team director of Pakistan, Mickey Arthur, who is currently in Derbyshire.

Wasim Akram. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan legend pacer Wasim Akram has launched an all-out attack on the Pakistan team management. The legendary pacer has highlighted the failure of the support staff of the team and also said that the team director of Pakistan, Mickey Arthur, who is currently in Derbyshire, is tweeting about county games instead of being in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

After a devastating 228-run loss against India on Monday, Pakistan will play Sri Lanka in a must-win match for both teams. Pakistan’s struggle with bat was not enough as their two premium pacers got injured, Naseem Shah got replaced by Zaman Khan and Haris Rauf is still training with the team.

Kuldeep Yadav registered his second One Day International (ODI) 5-wicket haul against Pakistan and took India to victory after a heroic batting effort.

Sri Lanka’s 13-match winning streak has come to an end. 20-year-old Dunith Wellalage had a memorable outing against India. After removing five of the top six batters, he top-scored with an unbeaten 42, but that wasn’t enough for the Islanders as they suffered a 41-run loss.

The match seems to be do-or-die for both teams as whoever wins will head for the finals against India on September 17.

Wasim Akram, however, didn’t like this and during a discussion on Star Sports said that Mickey Arthur should have been with the team in the Asia Cup 2023. He said, “Our team director is in Derbyshire and tweeting about county games instead of being here with the Pakistani team in the Asia cup”.

After a very long delay because of rain finally, the must-win match between Babar Azam-led Pakistan and Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka has started. The Pakistan skipper has won the toss and decided to bat first. The match will be played 45 overs per side due to rain.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana

