Asia Cup 2023: ‘Need To Tick Few Boxes Before ODI World Cup 2023,’ Says Rohit Sharma Ahead Of First Match Against Pakistan

Men in Blue Captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media in a customary press conference ahead of the IND vs PAK game on 1 September, Friday.

Rohit Sharma during Press Conference ahead of Indo-Pak Match. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian Cricket Team will look for solutions to many problems when they begin their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on Saturday, September 2. Men in Blue Captain Rohit Sharma addressed the media in a customary press conference ahead of the IND vs. PAK game on September 1, Friday. The main concern for Rohit Dravid-led India is that wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul remains unavailable for the Indo-Pak Clash, throwing a new crisis for the team to deal with.

The press conference was well attended by the media, and Sharma’s comments were widely reported. The match between India and Pakistan is one of the most anticipated matches in cricket, and Sharma’s comments have added to the excitement surrounding the match.

The continental showpiece is a pivotal pit stop on India’s road to the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee will keep an eye on many Men in Blue players during the Asia Cup 2023 as they have to announce the ODI World Cup 2023 squad. Rohit will hope to have more clarity on a number of jarring issues as he heads into his first and maybe last World Cup as captain.

It’s a packed house here for #TeamIndia Captain Rohit Sharma’s press conference on the eve of our first #AsiaCup2023 fixture. pic.twitter.com/gdj61rFOhZ — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2023

Since India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh’s retirement, one of the biggest problems for India is their middle order and having part-time bowlers who can give a few overs. However, Shreyas Iyer has shown good signs at No. 4, but since his injury, the Men in Blue have struggled to score runs in the middle overs, and with no Rishabh Pant, this problem has been a major reason for their losses in big matches.

On the eve of the blockbuster Encounter, Indian captain Rohit Sharma addressed various topics. The Indian opener also expressed his thoughts that this Asia Cup 2023 is very important for his side as they want to tick a few boxes before the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Indian captain said, “We need to tick a few boxes before the World Cup, hopefully we can do that during the Asia Cup.”

Rohit Sharma said “We need to tick a few boxes before the World Cup, hopefully we can do that during the Asia Cup.” pic.twitter.com/jfAPNve1Xh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 1, 2023

MS Dhoni-led India last won the Cricket World Cup in 2011 and then won the Champions Trophy in 2013. Since then, the Indian cricket team has been playing in the semis and finals of the ICC tournament, but their 10-year trophy drought hasn’t ended. With this year’s prestigious tournament hosted in India, Rohit-led India will aim to end the 10-year-long trophy for all Indian fans.

