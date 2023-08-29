Home

Asia Cup 2023: Nepal Capable Of Giving India, Pakistan Run For Money, Says Captain Rohit Paudel

Nepal are clubbed in Group A with India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023. Nepal are making their debut in Asia Cup.

Nepal players train at the Multan Cricket Stadium ahead of Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: PCB)

Multan: Nepal might be the lowest-ranked team in the Asia Cup 2023, but captain Rohit Paudel asserted that his team is capable of making the opposition like India and Pakistan run for their money in the competition that starts on Wednesday. Nepal are making their Asia Cup debut and will play Pakistan in the tournament opener in a Group A game in Multan. They will play India on September 4 in Kandy.

“We are playing for the first time, and it’s a big achievement for all of us. Pakistan is a very good side, and we want to give a competitive game to them, as well as India. So, we deserve to be here,” cited Paudel during the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

According to Paudel, there is not much difference between Nepal and sides like India and Pakistan other than the experience. “The difference would be the experience. If you count on skills, both batting and bowling are the same (for both sides). But, if you count on experience, Pakistan is an experienced side.”

“Both the teams have world-class bowlers and batsmen. Our focus is to win one ball (at a time), regardless of who the opponent is,” added Paudel. Popularly known as Rhinos, Nepal are coming after two competitive tournaments – ICC World Cup Qualifiers and ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

While they finished eighth in the World Cup Qualifiers, Paudel’s boys failed to go beyond the group stage in the ACC event. Paudel credited the two tournaments as good preparation platforms for the Asia Cup, besides admitting that the expectations are high from them.

“We had some good preparations. We played in Zimbabwe (ICC World Cup Qualifiers) and the Emerging Asia Cup. So, we are well-prepared. There have been a lot of expectations from us. All Neaplese have been dreaming for this Asia Cup.”

“We have been playing for more than two decades, and it’s a great opportunity to represent our country at the highest level, especially in Asia Cup. So, it’s a big occasion for all of us,” he concluded. Meanwhile, Nepal will be boosted by the addition of world-famous leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane who is joining the side lately.

Lammichanne, who is accused of raping a minor last year, was to have his trial soon and did not travel with the team Pakistan initially despite being named in the squad. He had his trial date postponed to September 7, allowing the 23-year-old to join the side before the tournament begins.

