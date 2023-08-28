Home

Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: Date, Time, Where And Where to Watch

Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony LIVE Streaming: Hosts Pakistan take on Nepal in the curtain-raiser on Wednesday at Multan.

Multan: With a little over three days to go for the start of the much-awaited Asia Cup, the excitement is palpable. Hosts Pakistan take on Nepal in the curtain-raiser on Wednesday at Multan. Amid all the hype around the tournament, the question is – will there be an opening ceremony? If so, when and where will it be held? Also, who are the artists performing and the guest list. Reports suggest BCCI Secretary and President of Asian Cricket Council (ACC), Jay Shah, who was invited by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to attend the opener between Pakistan and Nepal has turned down the proposal.

According to a report in PTI a fortnight back, PCB revealed that besides Shah, heads of other cricketing bodies of the ACC have also been invited for the match. In fact, a more well-informed PCB source added that the invitation was sent to the ACC chief out of hope than any realistic expectation of him visiting Pakistan.

“The PCB has basically followed up on the invitation which was extended verbally by Chairman Zaka Ashraf to Jay Shah when they both met in Durban for the ICC meeting,” the source said.

What we know so far about Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony?

#The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place on August 30.

#The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place just ahead of the first match between Pakistan and Nepal.

#The Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony can be live streamed on Hotstar.

#The timing of the ceremony is yet to be disclosed.

#Also, not much is known about who would be performing at the Opening Ceremony.

The 2023 Asia Cup will be played between from August 30 to September 17 across four venues. In Pakistan, four matches will be staged – one in Multan and three others in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium which includes two group-stage matches and a knockout game. In Sri Lanka, Pallekele and Colombo will be the two venues.

