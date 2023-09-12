Home

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Gets Angry On Fan In Unseen Viral Video

Babar Azam is currently leading Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in fine form in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: Babar Azam is one of the cool customers in the game but sometimes the coolest also reaches a saturation point before breaking out. In an unseen video, the Pakistan captain was caught getting angry after a fan continuously took selfies with him. However, it is still unclear where the video is from. In the 20-second video, a man was seen approaching Babar for a selfie.

Babar obliged initially but the man kept on clicking selfies, which irritated the star batter.

First time ever i have seen this guy loosing his cool. #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/hE2emxmZqK — Nibraz Ramzan (@nibraz88cricket) September 10, 2023

