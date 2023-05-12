Home

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Cricket Board Proposes Fresh Plan, Threatens To Pull Out Of ACC If Rejected

Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi has proposed a new plan B to the Asian Cricket Council where they want to host atleast the first four round matches.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Najam Sethi. (Image: Twitter)

Karachi: In a fresh proposal, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has urged the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to allow them to host just four first round games of the 2023 Asia Cup in their country, otherwise they would be left with no other have option but to withdraw from the tournament and also from the continental body.

PCB’s latest move comes in after its hybrid model was rejected by the member nations. In the hybrid model, PCB stated they all the India matches will be played at a neutral venue while the other games are to be played in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, PCB has also rejected the proposal of Sri Lanka hosting the entire tournament. Notably, Jay Shah, who is the BCCI secretary, is the president of ACC. It was Shah who had said last year that India won’t be travelling to Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 due to security reasons.

“Yes, Najam Sethi as part of the plan B of the hybrid model proposed by us for the Asia Cup has informed the ACC this week in Dubai that PCB would be satisfied hosting four games at home,” a source close to the developments told PTI.

The source informed that PCB chief Najam Sethi, during his meeting with the ACC officials has conveyed that if his plan B is being rejected, they would be left with no other option but to withdraw from ACC as a member.

He also added that Sethi’s proposed to host the Pakistan versus Nepal, Afghanistan versus Bangladesh, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka v Bangladesh matches in their country. The rest of the matches can be held at a neutral venue (most probably Dubai) including the final.

“The one challenge now facing the ACC and us as hosts is that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and India are insisting the event shouldn’t be held in UAE in September as the weather is very hot,” he added.

“In the recent past, BCCI has organized the entire (half) of IPL in UAE between September and November (in 2021) while the last two Asia Cups have also been held in UAE during the same period,” the PCB source reminded.

