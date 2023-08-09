Home

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan Will be Written on Team India’s Jersey For First Time Ever | VIRAL PIC

Asia Cup 2023: For the first time, Pakistan will be written on the Indian cricket jersey.

Team India jersey (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: As bizarre as it may sound, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team is in all probability going to have ‘Pakistan’ written on their jersey during the Asia Cup 2023. In fact, the pictures of Indian stars wearing the jersey with ‘Pakistan’ written on it is doing the rounds on social media. The pictures are already drawing a whole of of reactions from fans. ‘Pakistan’ would be written on the Indian jersey because they are the hosts of the upcoming Asia Cup. In the tournament, India is set to face the arch-rivals twice in the group stage, and then if the two sides make the final – it would be the third clash.

Here is the image of the Indian jersey with ‘Pakistan written on it:

Through thick & thin, fans always have their hands up in support of #TeamIndia. Now, we back them to conquer both Asia & the world! 🙌🏻🏆 Tell us your favourite #HandsUpForIndia moment in the comments. Tune-in to #AsiaCupOnstar

Aug 30 Onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/z7zSlbqBfz — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 8, 2023

Meanwhile, chief selector of Pakistan, Inzamam-ul-Haq, is set to announce the squads for the upcoming Asia Cup and the Afghanistan series on Wednesday. As per reports, the announcement will take place at in the evening. Pakistan’s foreign coaches will land in Lahore this Friday or by the end of the week. Babar, Imam, Nawaz, Fakhar, Iftikhar and Naseem will stay in Sri Lanka and join Pakistan’s squad ahead of LPL 2023 playoffs to prepare for Afghanistan series.

Morne Morkel will join the team in Sri Lanka, Shaheen, Usama, Shadab and Haris are expected to join Pakistan in Sri Lanka by 18th. They are currently playing The Hundred in England.

The Asia Cup, which starts on August 30, is eventually being played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka with India playing all their matches in the Island nation.

