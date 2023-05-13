Home

Asia Cup 2023: PCB Chairman Najam Sethi Suggests England as Possible Venue For Continental Competition

Lahore: Amid all the confusion over where the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 be held, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi has made an interesting suggestion for the venue. As per Sethi, he wants the Asia Cup 2023 to be held in the United Kingdom. He also said that being the host it is the choice of Pakistan as to where the tournament could be held.

“England could be a possibility as a venue for the Asia Cup,” he said in a conversation on Sports Hour.

Meanwhile, a desperate PCB has submitted three proposals to retain ODI Asia Cup hosting rights. However, it’s BCCI secretary Jay Shah who is playing hardball. Being the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), he has a lot of say in the matter and a decision on that is unlikely to be in Pakistan’s favour.

