Asia Cup 2023: PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf Seeks Compensation From ACC President Jay Shah For Non-Sale of Tickets For Rain-Affected Games in Sri Lanka

Lahore: A number of games in Sri Lanka have been rain-affected and that does not augur well for the fans or the revenue. Pakistan, who are officially the hosts, are now asking for a compensation for the non-sale of tickets during games in Sri Lanka. After the India-Pakistan game was called off due to rain, the Asian Cricket Council said that they may be shifting the Super 4 venue from Colombo to Hambantota. But again, the ACC president confirmed that there will not be any shift of venue for the Super 4 games. Now, foreseeing that a few Super 4 games in Sri Lanka may get affected by rain, Pakistan has asked for a compensation of non-sale tickets. As per a report on Dainik Jagran, PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf sent an email to ACC president Jay Shah over this.

