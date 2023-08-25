Home

Asia Cup 2023: Positive Signs For Team India As KL Rahul Bats At Net Session Ahead Of Pakistan Clash

KL Rahul, who was having a niggle after recovering from a thigh injury, took on the team's first net session at the National Cricket Academy in Alur, Bengaluru

New Delhi: The countdown to the Asia Cup 2023 has begun, and the Indian cricket team is leaving no stone unturned in their quest for glory. Ahead of the match against arch-rivals Pakistan, Men in Blue wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul, who was having a niggle after recovering from a thigh injury, took on the team’s first net session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Alur, Bengaluru, for an intensive six-day conditioning camp ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

This camp not only focuses on enhancing the players’ fitness levels but also lays the foundation for cohesive team dynamics, vital for their forthcoming campaign in the 2023 World Cup. For the first couple of hours of India’s nets on Friday morning (August 25), the right-handed batter was seen wearing a sporting fitness-tracking vest, which was put on by his team’s conditioning coach. Rahul began his training with a few shuttle sprints.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper’s session began with a thickish outside edge, but later on, Rahul settled down quickly and showed no discomfort, which was a good sign for Team India. Men in Blue captain Rohit Sharma and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar were keeping a close eye on Rahul’s fitness and net session. However, the right-handed batter didn’t run between the wickets, but Rahul was decisive with his shot-making.

KL Rahul Batting at Nets With Indian Team 🥰❤. He is 100% Fit as a Batsman,But while Keeping Wickets he is Feeling Uncomfortable Due to a Niggle and Surgery he has Done !!! Hope He Gets 100% Fit as a Wicket Keeper Batsman Before 1st Match 🤞🙏. pic.twitter.com/WGuq0YJ4t7 — Adarsh Adhikari  (@KL_Adarsh01) August 25, 2023

Earlier this week, the 17-member squad for the Asia Cup was announced by Agarkar, in the presence of captain Rohit Sharma, after a long meeting in New Delhi. After the announcement of the Men in Blue squad for the Asia Cup 2023, Agarkar revealed that Rahul’s niggle injury is not that serious, but because of this, the committee added Sanju Samson as a reserve to the squad.

“That’s why Sanju Samson is at the moment traveling with us. But the physios, I am sure, will get a report, at some stage, they are all expected to be fit. If not at the start of the Asia Cup, probably from the 2nd and 3rd game (Rahul to be fit). He is well on track. Shreyas Iyer has been passed fit. Two important teams for us. We don’t have to pick the World Cup team till September 5. That gives us more time,” Ajit Agarkar said on adding Sanju Samson.

Asia Cup 2023 Squad: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Prasidh Krishna.

Stand by player: Sanju Samson

