Asia Cup 2023: Ravichandran Ashwin’s Absence May Throw Up More Questions Than Answers

India’s squad for the match talked-about Asia Cup, announced on Monday, was almost entirely in the lines expected, with the question marks regarding Jasprit Bumrah being answered decisively.

Ravichandran Ashwin file image. (Pic: X)

New Delhi: India’s squad for the match talked-about Asia Cup, announced on Monday, was almost entirely in the lines expected, with the question marks regarding Jasprit Bumrah being answered decisively. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) would like all to believe that all is well with KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who like Bumrah are returning from injury breaks, at least there is a little footnote in Rahul’s case, with Sanju Samson being taken for the trip as a ‘stand-by’. Obviously, Rahul is not 100 per cent. As for Iyer, only time will tell. While most of the names announced were on expected lines, surely a little raising of eyebrows about Ravichandran Ashwin’s absence is not out of place.

One look at the bowling attack, and you can immediately see that left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav got the nod ahead of Yuzvendrha Chahal and the two left-armers in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be deployed as needed. No room for Ashwin.

But strange, considering that the sub-continent, be it Kandy or Colombo, the two venues where India will play their matches, will always be a great hunting ground for experts like Ashwin.

Yadav is a wicket-taker, there is not doubt, but he can go for runs as well. While there was no guarantee that Ashwin would not, the offie has a lot more guile, especially on a track that may be slow or low.

Also, any limited-overs team needs players who can get some runs towards the end of the inning. A look at India’s bowling attack shows that barring Shardul Thakur, none of the lower order of Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yadav or Prasidh Krishna have any pretences towards batting. As for Jadeja and Patel, they are batters who bowl. They do add the all-rounder tag, but few of the others do.

Once can understand that Chairman of Selectors Ajit Agarkar had a lot of cards to play with and there was no way all the candidates could

be added to the squad, one also needs to see where India are going with this. The Asia Cup may be an important regional tournament but the World Cup is the one that really matters, and to envisage that Ashwin won’t be useful on home tracks is presumptuous to the extreme.

It could well be a look at the future. But then, it seems the ‘future’ only applies to the bowlers.

Ashwin should be slightly aggrieved about the state of affairs, but we still don’t know. The World Cup squad cannot possibly be announced without testing all the veterans, the walking wounded and those off form at the Asia Cup. Not all of them are expected to return flying colours.

You never know. We may still see Ashwin rolling his arm over in the World Cup.

