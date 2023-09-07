Home

The first match of India against Pakistan was washed away due to rain and in the second clash Rohit Sharma & Co. won their second clash aganst Nepal by 10 wickets (DLS Method).

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma-Led Indian Cricket Team Sweat it Out In Gym Ahead of Pakistan Clash in Super 4 - WATCH

Colombo: The Indian cricket team is currently preparing for their Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against arch-rivals Pakistan which will be played at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on September 10. After the indoor practise session, players were spotted sweating out in the gym.

BCCI took to ‘X’ to share the clip of the Indian cricket team including, KL Rahul who just joined the squad – working out in gym and here is the video:

Kuldeep Yadav during India’s gym session

Next camp is on 10th, so we have a gap of 4 days. This is the time where you can push your body. Today was a bit heavy, because after 3 days we will get training for rest and recovery.

Ishan Kishan on India’s gym session

It is most important because we have to play regular matches. We need to get into that routine where we don’t miss our timetable on rest days. Your recovery is most important than sleep. Then you do your gym sessions because if you play regular matches if we don’t work out, we usually lose muscle.

Tilak Varma during the gym session

Some people come from injuries. They have different training schedules. We pay more attention to that when we get off-duty.

Shradul Thakur during India’s gym session

This is the first time that during the tournament we have a 4-day or a 5-day break. Otherwise, we would usually travel, we have a day off and then we play. But this time around we have 5 days off. So, you know, collectively everyone’s thinking might as well use it. You know, today was a day we could push ourselves in the gym, some what heavy gym sessions. So, we get our strength back and then tomorrow onwards we start getting onto the field. We’ll have a light practice session. Then again, one more gym session or a running session to go with where we would work on our power and that kind of stuff.

