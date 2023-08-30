Home

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s Tensed Looks Go Viral After Team India Land In Colombo – SEE PICS

Rohit Sharma-led India are eyeing their eighth Asia Cup title. The continental showpiece will also act as preparation for all the teams ahead of the ICC World Cup 2023.

Colombo: Senior India batters like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya were trolled for putting up sad faces upon their arrival in Colombo on Wednesday ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The Indian team had a one-week preparatory camp in Alur in Bengaluru before they flew to the Sri Lankan capital on August 30 morning. India start their campaign against Pakistan in a high-octane Group A encounter on September in Kandy.

Sri Lanka shared some pictures on their social media where Rohit, Hardik and Virat were in the team bus, giving a tense look. However, youngster Tilak Varma, who was a surprise inclusion in the Asia Cup 2023 squad, looked in a jovial mood as he waved to the fans at the airport.

Touching down in Sri Lanka! 🇮🇳🛬 Excitement is in the air as the India National Team arrives to compete in the #AsiaCup2023. pic.twitter.com/4MKMCoVQGZ — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 30, 2023

