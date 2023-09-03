Home

Sports

‘Poor Excuses Were Made’: Ex-PCB Chairman Slams Asia Cup 2023 Schedule After IND Vs PAK Washout

‘Poor Excuses Were Made’: Ex-PCB Chairman Slams Asia Cup 2023 Schedule After IND Vs PAK Washout

Pakistan were not able to bat in the Asia Cup 2023 Group A encounter against India on Saturday. India were all out for 266 after opting to bat first.

Indian players walk out after rain halted Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan and Najam Sethi (R). (Image: Twitter)

Pallekele: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi took a dig at the Asia Cup 2023 schedule and stated his suggestion to hold the tournament in UAE was turned down and ‘poor excuses’ were put in place to accommodate Sri Lanka. Sethi’s comments come in after the India vs Pakistan game was washed out on Saturday in Pallekele.

Trending Now

Taking to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), Sethi wrote, “How disappointing! Rain mars the greatest contest in cricket. But this was forecast. As PCB Chair, I urged the ACC to play in UAE but poor excuses were made to accommodate Sri Lanka.

You may like to read

“Too hot in Dubai, they said. But it was as hot when the Asia Cup was played there last time in Sep 2022 or when IPL was played there in April 2014 and Sep 2020. Politics over sport. Unforgivable!” The 75-year-old once again on Sunday took to X to mock the Asia Cup 2023 organisers.

He posted a photo which states there will be rain forecast in Colombo for the entire week. He captioned it “Cricket anyone? Grab an umbrella.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES