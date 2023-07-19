Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Leaked? Multan To Host Pakistan Vs Nepal Tournament Opener – Complete Fixture

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Leaked? Multan To Host Pakistan Vs Nepal Tournament Opener – Complete Fixture

The Asia Cup 2023 schedule will be officially announced on July 19 at 7:45 PM IST.

The Asia Cup 2023 is likely to start on August 30, a day earlier than initially scheduled. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hours before the official announcement, the Asia Cup 2023 schedule seems to have been leaked with hosts Pakistan playing Nepal in the opener on August 30, a day earlier than initially planned. The Asia Cup 2023 will be announced on Wednesday at 7:45 PM IST.

Trending Now

Asia Cup Leaked Full Schedule

August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan

August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy

September 1 – Break Day

September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy

September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy

September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore

September 7 – Travel Day

September 8 -Break Day

September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Kandy

September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Kandy

September 11 – Break Day

September 12 – A2 vs A1 – Dambulla

September 13 – Break Day

September 14 – A1 vs B2 – Dambulla

September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Dambulla

September 16 – Break Day

September 17 – Final – Colombo

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES