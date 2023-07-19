Top Recommended Stories

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Leaked? Multan To Host Pakistan Vs Nepal Tournament Opener – Complete Fixture

The Asia Cup 2023 schedule will be officially announced on July 19 at 7:45 PM IST.

Updated: July 19, 2023 5:59 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

The Asia Cup 2023 is likely to start on August 30, a day earlier than initially scheduled. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Hours before the official announcement, the Asia Cup 2023 schedule seems to have been leaked with hosts Pakistan playing Nepal in the opener on August 30, a day earlier than initially planned. The Asia Cup 2023 will be announced on Wednesday at 7:45 PM IST.

Asia Cup Leaked Full Schedule

August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan
August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy
September 1 – Break Day
September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy
September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy
September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore
September 7 – Travel Day
September 8 -Break Day
September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Kandy
September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Kandy
September 11 – Break Day
September 12 – A2 vs A1 – Dambulla
September 13 – Break Day
September 14 – A1 vs B2 – Dambulla
September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Dambulla
September 16 – Break Day
September 17 – Final – Colombo

