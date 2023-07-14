Home

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule Likely to be Announced Today; Eyes on India vs Pakistan Date And Venue

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: All eyes will be on the venue and dates of the India versus Pakistan matches.

Mumbai: Amid much controversy and drama, the Asia Cup 2023 schedule is likely to be announced today. As per a report on InsideSport, the ACC will release the much-awaited schedule. The delay was caused due to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) showing reluctance over the hybrid model after having accepted it. All eyes will be on the venue and dates of the India versus Pakistan matches. As per the same report, the two Asian giants will lock horns in Dambulla for their league stage games. If the two teams make the summit clash, then there would be a third game at Dambulla between the two sides.

Asia Cup 2023 is likely to start on August 31 with six teams competing. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the Continental Cup.

