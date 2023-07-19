Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: India Vs Pakistan On September 2, Multan To Host Pakistan Vs Nepal Tournament Opener – Complete Fixture
The Asia Cup 2023 schedule will be officially announced on July 19 at 7:45 PM IST.
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced the much-awaited schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday with the high-octane India vs Pakistan encounter to be played on September 2.
Also Read:
Trending Now
Multan will host the tournament opener with Pakistan playing Nepal on August 30, a day earlier than originally scheduled. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf will be announcing the Asia Cup 2023 schedule and unveil the trophy on Wednesday at 7:45 PM IST.
You may like to read
The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a Hybrid Model, which means Pakistan, original hosts, will be staging four games while Sri Lanka will play hosts to rest nine games including the final. Besides Multan, Lahore will host three games – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan and one Super Four match.
I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men’s ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let’s join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/9uPgx6intP
— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 19, 2023
The first match in Sri Lanka will be in Kandy where Bangladesh will open their tournament against the Islanders on August 31. That will be followed by the India vs Pakistan tie. India’s second game is against Nepal on September 4. With the ODI World Cup in few months, the Asia Cup 2023 will be played in 50-overs format.
India are in Group A with Pakistan and Nepal while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The top two teams from both the groups will qualify for the Super Fours. The top two teams in Super Fours will play in the final in Colombo on September 17.
Asia Cup Full Schedule
August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan
August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy
September 1 – Break Day
September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy
September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy
September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore
September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore
September 7 – Travel Day
September 8 -Break Day
September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Kandy
September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Kandy
September 11 – Break Day
September 12 – A2 vs A1 – Dambulla
September 13 – Break Day
September 14 – A1 vs B2 – Dambulla
September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Dambulla
September 16 – Break Day
September 17 – Final – Colombo
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you