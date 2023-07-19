Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: India Vs Pakistan On September 2, Multan To Host Pakistan Vs Nepal Tournament Opener – Complete Fixture

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule: India Vs Pakistan On September 2, Multan To Host Pakistan Vs Nepal Tournament Opener – Complete Fixture

The Asia Cup 2023 schedule will be officially announced on July 19 at 7:45 PM IST.

Asia Cup 2023 schedule

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president Jay Shah announced the much-awaited schedule of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday with the high-octane India vs Pakistan encounter to be played on September 2.

Trending Now

Multan will host the tournament opener with Pakistan playing Nepal on August 30, a day earlier than originally scheduled. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Zaka Ashraf will be announcing the Asia Cup 2023 schedule and unveil the trophy on Wednesday at 7:45 PM IST.

You may like to read

The Asia Cup 2023 will be played in a Hybrid Model, which means Pakistan, original hosts, will be staging four games while Sri Lanka will play hosts to rest nine games including the final. Besides Multan, Lahore will host three games – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan and one Super Four match.

I am happy to announce the schedule for the highly anticipated Men’s ODI #AsiaCup2023, a symbol of unity and togetherness binding diverse nations together! Let’s join hands in the celebration of cricketing excellence and cherish the bonds that connect us all. @ACCMedia1 pic.twitter.com/9uPgx6intP — Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 19, 2023

The first match in Sri Lanka will be in Kandy where Bangladesh will open their tournament against the Islanders on August 31. That will be followed by the India vs Pakistan tie. India’s second game is against Nepal on September 4. With the ODI World Cup in few months, the Asia Cup 2023 will be played in 50-overs format.

India are in Group A with Pakistan and Nepal while Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The top two teams from both the groups will qualify for the Super Fours. The top two teams in Super Fours will play in the final in Colombo on September 17.

Asia Cup Full Schedule

August 30 – Pakistan vs Nepal – Multan

August 31 – Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka – Kandy

September 1 – Break Day

September 2 – Pakistan vs India – Kandy

September 3 – Bangladesh vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 4 – India vs Nepal – Kandy

September 5 – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan – Lahore

September 6 – Super 4s – A1 vs B2 – Lahore

September 7 – Travel Day

September 8 -Break Day

September 9 – B1 vs B2 – Kandy

September 10 – A1 vs A2 – Kandy

September 11 – Break Day

September 12 – A2 vs A1 – Dambulla

September 13 – Break Day

September 14 – A1 vs B2 – Dambulla

September 15 – A2 vs B2 – Dambulla

September 16 – Break Day

September 17 – Final – Colombo

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES