Shaheen Afridi Likely to Miss India Clash After Injury Scare During Nepal Game?

Asia Cup 2023: Will Shaheen Afrid be risked against India?

Shaheen Afridi Injury (Image: Twitter)

Multan: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi could miss the game against India that is set to take place in two days time. The pacer looked concerned during Pakistan’s opening clash against Nepal on Wednesday in Multan. Afridi bowled merely five overs in the game picking up two wickets. He was then seen leaving the field after speaking to the physio near the boundary ropes. This is certainly not good news for Pakistani fans who would love to see Afridi bowl against the star batters of India. There is no update or confirmation over his injury. Afridi is an important member in the Pakistan set-up and this could be a big blow for the side.

