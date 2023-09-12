By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Shahnawaz Dahani, Zaman Khan Called up as Back-up For Injured Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Asia Cup 2023: Big setback for Pakistan ahead of the ODI World Cup with premier pacers - Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah not fit.
Colombo: While India ticked most boxes over the two days of the Super 4 Asia Cup game in Colombo against Pakistan, on the hindsight, the World No. 1 side had more problems after the match. Pakistan’s ace pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah picked up niggles during the game for which they had to leave the field. While we do not know the extent of the injury, it is unlikely they will be risked any more during the Asia Cup with the ODI World Cup coming up. Pakistan have called up Shahnawaz Dahani and Zaman Khan as backups.
This is only a precautionary measure keeping in mind the fitness and well-being of the players ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup next month.
Haris and Naseem will continue to remain under the observation of the team’s medical panel. The team management will only request replacement from the ACC technical committee if Naseem or Haris are ruled out for the next seven days.
