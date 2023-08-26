Home

Asia Cup 2023: Shakib Al Hasan In No Mood To Consider Continental Event As Preparation For ICC World Cup

Shakib Al Hasan will be leading Bangladesh in Asia Cup and ICC World Cup after Tamim Iqbal stepped down due to back injury.

Bangladesh will aim for maiden Asia Cup trophy under Shakib Al Hasan. (Image: ICC)

Dhaka: Newly-appointed Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is in no mood to accept the Asia Cup 2023 as a preparation ahead of the ICC World Cup in India, stating both are two different tournaments completely.

Shakib, who last led Bangladesh in an ODI in 2017, has been given the reins after regular captain Tamim Iqbal stepped down due to a back injury. Bangladesh play their first Asia Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka in Palekelle on August 31.

“You cannot think of World Cup with the Asia Cup because they are two different tournaments,” Shakib told reporters on Saturday with Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha alongside him.

“Yes if we can do well and develop as a good team in Asia Cup, in that case we have some good chance to do well in the World Cup and from that point of view Asia Cup is important,” he added.

“But it is not like if we do badly in Asia Cup will imply that there is no chance for us in the World Cup nor if we do great will suggest that our chances in World Cup will increase to substantially.”

