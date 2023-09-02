Home

Sports

Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar Ignites India Vs Pakistan Buzz With Stunning Statement

Asia Cup 2023: Shoaib Akhtar Ignites India Vs Pakistan Buzz With Stunning Statement

Pakistan have already won one game in Asia Cup 2023, hammering Nepal by 238 runs. India open their campaign against Pakistan in Group A.

Jasprit Bumrah (L) and Virat Kohli during India's training session ahead of Pakistan tie in Asia Cup 2023. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar ignited the India vs Pakistan buzz in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 stating if the Men in Green get to bat first, they will hammer the opposition at Pallekele on Saturday. After defeating Nepal by 238 runs in their campaign opener in Group A, Babar Azam and Co. will face India in their final group game. The top two teams in the group will get into the Super Fours — most certainly India and Pakistan.

Trending Now

Akhtar backed Babar and his boys and insisted that Pakistan have all the firepower to outfox India on any given day. “Babar and his team are very mature. They have played high-pressure games against India before,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

You may like to read

“They won’t be under much pressure now. If Pakistan win the toss and bat first, they will literally hammer India. Vice-versa, if India win the toss, Pakistan could be in trouble because ball isn’t really moving much under the lights,” added one of the most feared pacer of his time.

This is also the first time India will be facing Pakistan in an ODI since 2019. Meanwhile, Akhtar stressed that India should play three pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. All eyes will be on Bumrah, who made a stunning comeback against Ireland T20Is after an 11-month injury layoff as it will be interesting to see how the pacer handles the workload of a 50-over match.

Siraj has been in prime form for India across formats for more than a year, while Shami brings in loads of experience on the table along with his searing pace. “Both teams have a good chance. Bumrah, Shami, Siraj should be playing together. Kuldeep should play.

“There’s a debate on Virat Kohli on whether he should bat at 3 or 4, and whether Ishan should bat at 5 or open the innings,” he added. “But what I must say is that Pakistan is a formidable side. They have the ammunition with the ball, and their batting is settled. It isn’t a volatile batting order anymore, like in the past. These are the two balanced sides when they play in the sub-continent,” said Akhtar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES