Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: When Will BCCI Announce India Squad?
live

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: When Will BCCI Announce India Squad?

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: PCB to announce Pakistan squad for Asia Cup today.

Updated: August 10, 2023 8:16 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Asia Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 schedule, Asia Cup 2023 squads, Asia Cup 2023 full squads, Asia Cup 2023 live streaming, Asia Cup 2023 venues, v timings, Ind vs Pak, BCCI, PCB, Pakistan Cricket Team, Team India, Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma, Cricket News
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Squads

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce their squad today. New chief selector Inzamam ul Haq is going to make the announcement at 12:15 PM IST in Lahore. While all the spotlight would be at the event in Lahore today, it would be interesting to see when will India announce their side for the continental competition. Reports suggest the announcement will happen soon.

Also Read:

Trending Now

Meanwhile, Nepal’s cricket team will now land in Pakistan on August 22 instead of August 27 to prepare for the Asia Cup 2023.

Live Updates

  • 7:35 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: Inexperienced pair Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan were among India’s most prominent performers with the bat during their 2-1 ODI series triumph over the West Indies recently, with the pair combining for 310 runs over the three matches in an impressive display of top-order batting.

  • 7:34 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: There are some good signs for India’s best white-ball players ahead of the Asia Cup, with a host of their stars making big ground in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Player Rankings.

  • 7:24 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: Now that PCB has announced the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup, all eyes will be on when will India reveal their squad.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: Fans need to register from 15th August on the ICC website for 2023 World Cup tickets. So what are you waiting, go get your tickets.

  • 6:04 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: “Shan Masood is in the group but couldn’t make it to the squad, but Saud Shakeel and Abdullah Shafique performed better,” says Inzamam Ul Haq.

  • 6:03 PM IST

  • 6:00 PM IST
    2023 World Cup tickets update:
    – 25 Aug – non India matches.
    India matches:
    30 Aug – Guwahati and Trivandrum.
    31 Aug – Chennai, Delhi and Pune.
    1 Sep – Dharamshala, Lucknow and Mumbai.
    2 Sep – Bengaluru and Kolkata.
    3 Sep – Ahmedabad.
    15 Sep – Semis and the Final.
  • 5:59 PM IST
    Pakistan’s squad for Afghanistan series and Asia Cup:
    Babar Azam (c), Fakhar, M Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam Ul Haq, M Haris, M Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Naseem Shah, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Tayyab Tahir, Usama Mir.
  • 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Build-up: Saud Shakeel has only be picked for the Afghanistan ODIs. He could be added to the Asia Cup squad if needed. Faheem Ashraf picked over Zaman Khan at the last minute as he is an all-rounder.

  • 5:56 PM IST
    The most awaited news about tickets in the World Cup is here:
    – Registration starts on August 15th.
    – Registration on the ICC website.
    – Tickets will be available from August 25th.
    – 7 different schedules for tickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.