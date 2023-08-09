Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: PCB to REVEAL Pakistan Squad at 12:15 PM IST Today
LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: PCB to REVEAL Pakistan Squad at 12:15 PM IST Today

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates: PCB to announce Pakistan squad for Asia Cup today.

Updated: August 9, 2023 12:03 PM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Squads

LIVE | Asia Cup 2023 Squad Announcement Updates

So yes, with less than a month to go for the much-awaited Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to announce their squad today. New chief selector Inzamam ul Haq is going to make the announcement at 12:15 PM IST in Lahore. While all the spotlight would be at the event in Lahore today, it would be interesting to see when will India announce their side for the continental competition. Reports suggest the announcement will happen soon.

Meanwhile, Nepal’s cricket team will now land in Pakistan on August 22 instead of August 27 to prepare for the Asia Cup 2023.

Live Updates

  • 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: All eyes on Inzamam today. It will be first public appearance as chief selector of Pakistan. Interesting to see the team he picks.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: Fast bowler Naseem Shah is also in good form and would be a key member for Pakistan in the important season coming up.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: Nepal will train in Karachi from August 22 till August 26, they will then fly to Multan on August 27 and will play their first match against Pakistan on August 30.

  • 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: The Nepal team has requested the PCB to arrange practice matches in Karachi and their request has been accepted.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: The Nepal cricket team will now land in Pakistan on August 22 instead of August 27 to prepare for the Asia Cup 2023.

  • 11:41 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: Morne Morkel will join the team in Sri Lanka, Shaheen, Usama, Shadab and Haris are expected to join Pakistan in Sri Lanka by 18th. He is currently busy with The Hundred.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: Pakistan’s foreign coaches will land in Lahore this Friday or by the end of the week. Babar, Imam, Nawaz, Fakhar, Iftikhar and Naseem will stay in Sri Lanka and join Pakistan’s squad ahead of LPL 2023 playoffs to prepare for Afghanistan series.

  • 11:29 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: Babar is in good form and that could decide the fortunes for his side. It will be a competitive Asia Cup as the World Cup is next. Teams would use the platform as a dress rehearsal for the big event.

  • 11:24 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: Babar Azam is the leading run-scorer and has a strike-rate of 143.29 in the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2023, he’s the only centurion in the tournament. He would be an important player for the side.

  • 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE | Asia Cup Squad Announcement: Without a doubt, Pakistan would be one of the favourites for the marquee event. It will be interesting to see the final squad. The Indian team will also keep a close watch on the announcement.

